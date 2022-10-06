PLAYA3ULL GAMES (3ULL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $280,681.00

PLAYA3ULL GAMES (3ULL) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. One PLAYA3ULL GAMES token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PLAYA3ULL GAMES has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PLAYA3ULL GAMES has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $280,681.00 worth of PLAYA3ULL GAMES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

PLAYA3ULL GAMES Profile

PLAYA3ULL GAMES launched on February 1st, 2022. PLAYA3ULL GAMES’s total supply is 1,914,318,077 tokens. PLAYA3ULL GAMES’s official website is playa3ull.games. PLAYA3ULL GAMES’s official Twitter account is @playa3ull and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLAYA3ULL GAMES

According to CryptoCompare, “PLAYA3ULL GAMES (3ULL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. PLAYA3ULL GAMES has a current supply of 1,914,318,077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PLAYA3ULL GAMES is 0.00053884 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $255,805.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://playa3ull.games.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLAYA3ULL GAMES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLAYA3ULL GAMES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLAYA3ULL GAMES using one of the exchanges listed above.

