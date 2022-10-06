Playermon (PYM) Trading 3.6% Higher This Week

Playermon (PYM) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, Playermon has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Playermon has a total market capitalization of $207,174.67 and approximately $77,172.00 worth of Playermon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playermon token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00146386 BTC.

Playermon Token Profile

Playermon was first traded on November 22nd, 2021. Playermon’s total supply is 992,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,133,064 tokens. The Reddit community for Playermon is https://reddit.com/r/playermon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Playermon is playermon.com. Playermon’s official Twitter account is @playermons and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playermon’s official message board is link.playermon.com/medium.

Buying and Selling Playermon

According to CryptoCompare, “Playermon (PYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Playermon has a current supply of 992,800,000 with 26,756,814.54 in circulation. The last known price of Playermon is 0.00159995 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $101,806.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://playermon.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playermon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playermon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playermon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

