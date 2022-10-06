PlayNity (PLY) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,012.00

PlayNity (PLY) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. PlayNity has a market capitalization of $61,449.37 and approximately $9,012.00 worth of PlayNity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayNity has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlayNity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145877 BTC.

PlayNity Profile

PlayNity was first traded on December 7th, 2021. PlayNity’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,545,556 tokens. The official message board for PlayNity is medium.com/@media_playnity. PlayNity’s official website is playnity.io. PlayNity’s official Twitter account is @play_nity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayNity

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayNity (PLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Terra Classic platform. PlayNity has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PlayNity is 0.00670332 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,218.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://playnity.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayNity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayNity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayNity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

