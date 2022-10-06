PlayPad Price Hits $0.0039 (PPAD)

PlayPad (PPAD) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, PlayPad has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. PlayPad has a market capitalization of $274,101.47 and $99,294.00 worth of PlayPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayPad token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlayPad Token Profile

PlayPad’s launch date was November 10th, 2021. PlayPad’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,076,027 tokens. PlayPad’s official message board is playpad-app.medium.com. PlayPad’s official Twitter account is @appplaypad and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayPad is playpad.app.

Buying and Selling PlayPad

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayPad (PPAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PlayPad has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PlayPad is 0.00343764 USD and is down -4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $95,437.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://playpad.app.”

