Plutonians Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week (PLD)

Plutonians (PLD) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Plutonians token can now be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Plutonians has a market capitalization of $179,696.54 and $219,838.00 worth of Plutonians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Plutonians has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Plutonians alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00020409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00268804 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001322 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002971 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003515 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Plutonians Profile

Plutonians is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2022. Plutonians’ official message board is plutonians.medium.com. Plutonians’ official Twitter account is @plutoniansgame. Plutonians’ official website is plutonians.tech. The Reddit community for Plutonians is https://reddit.com/r/plutoniansgame and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Plutonians

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutonians (PLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Plutonians has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Plutonians is 0.04759818 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $152,910.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plutonians.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plutonians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plutonians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plutonians using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plutonians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plutonians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.