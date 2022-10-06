Poken (PKN) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Poken (PKN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Poken has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $35,846.00 worth of Poken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Poken has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Poken token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poken Token Profile

Poken was first traded on June 16th, 2021. Poken’s total supply is 3,962,547,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,820,760,700 tokens. Poken’s official Twitter account is @pokmihq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Poken is https://reddit.com/r/pokmi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Poken is www.pokmi.com.

Poken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Poken (PKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Poken has a current supply of 3,962,550,408.2460003 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Poken is 0.00146666 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $29,660.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pokmi.com.”

