Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.30

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Pola Orbis Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13.

Pola Orbis Company Profile

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

