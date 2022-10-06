Polar Sync Price Up 24.9% This Week (POLAR)

Polar Sync (POLAR) traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Polar Sync has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. Polar Sync has a total market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $9,258.00 worth of Polar Sync was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polar Sync token can now be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polar Sync Token Profile

Polar Sync’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,486,420 tokens. The official website for Polar Sync is www.polarsync.app. Polar Sync’s official Twitter account is @polar_sync and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polar Sync

According to CryptoCompare, “Polar Sync (POLAR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Polar Sync has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Polar Sync is 0.02588677 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $207.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polarsync.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polar Sync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polar Sync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polar Sync using one of the exchanges listed above.

