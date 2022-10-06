Polars (POL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $341,970.55

Polars (POL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Polars has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Polars has a total market capitalization of $341,970.55 and approximately $11,583.00 worth of Polars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polars token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Polars Profile

Polars’ total supply is 899,689,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,900,941 tokens. Polars’ official Twitter account is @polars_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polars’ official message board is medium.com/polars-platform. The official website for Polars is polars.io.

Polars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polars (POL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Polars has a current supply of 899,689,442 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Polars is 0.00329842 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,186.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polars.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polars using one of the exchanges listed above.

