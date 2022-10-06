Pollen (PLN) Price Reaches $0.0176 on Exchanges

Pollen (PLN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Pollen token can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pollen has a market capitalization of $155,259.99 and $27,079.00 worth of Pollen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pollen has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00145741 BTC.

About Pollen

Pollen’s launch date was January 11th, 2020. Pollen’s total supply is 94,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,831,053 tokens. Pollen’s official Twitter account is @pollendefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollen’s official website is pollen.id. Pollen’s official message board is pollen-defi.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Pollen

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollen (PLN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Pollen has a current supply of 94,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollen is 0.01752055 USD and is down -10.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $59,364.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pollen.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollen directly using US dollars.

