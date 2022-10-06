Polygen (PGEN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $13,035.00

Polygen (PGEN) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Polygen has a market cap of $43,309.55 and approximately $13,035.00 worth of Polygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polygen has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Polygen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygen Profile

Polygen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,872,988 tokens. Polygen’s official Twitter account is @polygen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polygen’s official website is polygen.io. The official message board for Polygen is medium.com/@polygen.

Buying and Selling Polygen

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygen (PGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Polygen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Polygen is 0.00058695 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $26,776.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygen.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

