Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POOL. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Pool by 52.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Pool by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Pool by 3.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $330.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $308.74 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.83.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.80.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

