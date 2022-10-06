PoorQuack (POOR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $36,832.00

PoorQuack (POOR) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, PoorQuack has traded up 127.4% against the US dollar. PoorQuack has a total market capitalization of $48,594.75 and approximately $36,832.00 worth of PoorQuack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PoorQuack token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PoorQuack

PoorQuack was first traded on December 11th, 2021. PoorQuack’s total supply is 98,107,966,194,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,916,671,436,106 tokens. PoorQuack’s official Twitter account is @poorquack. The official website for PoorQuack is www.poorquack.com. The Reddit community for PoorQuack is https://reddit.com/r/poorquack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PoorQuack

According to CryptoCompare, “PoorQuack (POOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PoorQuack has a current supply of 98,107,966,194,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PoorQuack is 0 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $356.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.poorquack.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PoorQuack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PoorQuack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PoorQuack using one of the exchanges listed above.

