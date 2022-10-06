Porta (KIAN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $33,749.91

Porta (KIAN) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Porta has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One Porta token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Porta has a total market capitalization of $33,749.91 and $38,043.00 worth of Porta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

Porta Token Profile

Porta’s launch date was April 16th, 2021. Porta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,213,657 tokens. The Reddit community for Porta is https://reddit.com/r/portaofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Porta is porta.network. The official message board for Porta is portanetwork.medium.com. Porta’s official Twitter account is @portanetwork_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Porta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Porta (KIAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Porta has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Porta is 0.00100416 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $68.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://porta.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Porta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Porta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Porta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

