Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) & PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Critical Analysis

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Precision BioSciences and PharmaCyte Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences $115.53 million 1.39 -$30.60 million ($1.49) -0.97 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$4.24 million ($0.23) -10.39

PharmaCyte Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precision BioSciences. PharmaCyte Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

64.2% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Precision BioSciences and PharmaCyte Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 2 3 0 2.60 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 1 0 0 2.00

Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 762.07%. Given Precision BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences -247.31% -100.00% -39.83% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -5.29% -5.25%

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc., a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma. The company has development and commercial license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier to develop allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapies for antigen targets, hematological cancer targets beyond CD19, and solid tumor targets; Tiziana Life Sciences to evaluate foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody as a lymphodepleting agent for the potential treatment of cancers; and iECURE, Inc. to develop ARCUS-based gene editing therapies. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreatic and other solid cancerous tumors; a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes, which include encapsulated genetically modified insulin-producing cells; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the cannabis plant. It has a research agreement with the University of Technology, Sydney to create a version of melligen cells to treat diabetes; and the University of Northern Colorado to develop methods for the identification, separation, and quantification of constituents of cannabis. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

