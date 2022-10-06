Predictcoin Price Tops $0.81 on Major Exchanges (PRED)

Predictcoin (PRED) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Predictcoin has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Predictcoin has a market capitalization of $70,056.49 and approximately $18,248.00 worth of Predictcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Predictcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00004029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145783 BTC.

Predictcoin Profile

Predictcoin launched on September 13th, 2021. Predictcoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,000 tokens. Predictcoin’s official message board is predictcoin.medium.com. The Reddit community for Predictcoin is https://reddit.com/r/predictcoinfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Predictcoin’s official Twitter account is @predictcoinfin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Predictcoin’s official website is predictcoin.finance.

Predictcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Predictcoin (PRED) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Predictcoin has a current supply of 100,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Predictcoin is 0.838569 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,010.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://predictcoin.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Predictcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Predictcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Predictcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

