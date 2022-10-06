Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,745 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.13% of Primo Water worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRMW. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NYSE PRMW opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.21 and a beta of 1.11. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.74 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently -311.08%.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

