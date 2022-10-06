Prism Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.42 Million (PRISM)

Prism (PRISM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Prism token can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prism has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and $25,488.00 worth of Prism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prism has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Prism

Prism launched on December 5th, 2021. Prism’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 608,210,926 tokens. Prism’s official website is prism.ag. Prism’s official Twitter account is @prism_ag and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prism’s official message board is medium.com/@prism_ag.

Buying and Selling Prism

According to CryptoCompare, “Prism (PRISM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Prism has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 577,152,438 in circulation. The last known price of Prism is 0.00562971 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $24,606.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prism.ag.”

