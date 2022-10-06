Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Sells $1,311,684.98 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Butler sold 38,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $1,311,684.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,281,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,684,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Privia Health Group stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.06 and a beta of 1.18. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $44.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $335.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.04 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRVA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,580,000. Finally, Avenir Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

