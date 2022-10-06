Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche Sells 24,200 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,197,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,683,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,312,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

PCOR opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $105.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.99.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCOR. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

About Procore Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 265,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after buying an additional 50,854 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 38.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth about $302,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.