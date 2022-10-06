Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.21.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $129.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $126.21 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

