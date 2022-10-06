Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives $54.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.75. Progress Software has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $53.99.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $55,125.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,869.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $55,125.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,869.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,512 shares of company stock valued at $817,901 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth $43,932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 240.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,192,000 after acquiring an additional 642,226 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 275.2% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 734,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,292,000 after acquiring an additional 539,050 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 8,237.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 355,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 351,570 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

