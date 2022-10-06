Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) versus Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Head-To-Head Review

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) and Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Progress Software shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Progress Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Progress Software and Tenet Fintech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software 14.75% 39.31% 11.03% Tenet Fintech Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software $531.31 million 3.73 $78.42 million $1.95 23.41 Tenet Fintech Group $82.68 million 0.89 -$39.70 million N/A N/A

This table compares Progress Software and Tenet Fintech Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than Tenet Fintech Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Progress Software and Tenet Fintech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software 0 2 4 0 2.67 Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Progress Software currently has a consensus price target of $54.20, suggesting a potential upside of 18.76%. Given Progress Software’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Progress Software is more favorable than Tenet Fintech Group.

Risk & Volatility

Progress Software has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Progress Software beats Tenet Fintech Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. It also offers DataDirect Connect, which provides data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; MOVEit that offers secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; Chef, an infrastructure automation platform to build, deploy, manage, and secure applications in multi-cloud and hybrid environments, and on-premises; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution. In addition, the company provides Kemp LoadMaster, a load balancing solutions; and Kemp Flowmon network performance monitoring and diagnostic solutions that collect and analyze network telemetry from various sources. Further, it provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as web-enable applications; and training services. The company sells its products to end users, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Tenet Fintech Group

(Get Rating)

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial lending industry in China. It operates in two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides procurement and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms. The Financial Services segment offers commercial loans to entrepreneurs, and small and medium-sized businesses, as well as turn-key credit outsourcing services to banks and other lending institutions. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.