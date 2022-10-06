Project X Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,132.00 (XIL)

Project X (XIL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, Project X has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Project X token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Project X has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $10,132.00 worth of Project X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project X alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

Project X Profile

Project X launched on September 8th, 2021. Project X’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Project X’s official Twitter account is @projectx_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Project X’s official website is www.projectxnft.com.

Project X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Project X (XIL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Project X has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Project X is 0.00867532 USD and is up 6.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $109,569.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.projectxnft.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.