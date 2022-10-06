Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Down 0.8%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.97 and last traded at $61.30. Approximately 8,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,308,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Prothena Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 42,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $1,368,478.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $103,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prothena news, Director Shane Cooke sold 15,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 42,120 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $1,368,478.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,576 shares of company stock worth $7,633,996. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prothena by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,464,000 after acquiring an additional 567,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 74.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,799,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,925,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,425,000 after purchasing an additional 249,784 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 215,607 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

