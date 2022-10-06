Puli Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $185,332.00 (PULI)

Puli (PULI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Puli token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Puli has a market cap of $964,467.28 and $185,332.00 worth of Puli was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Puli has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

About Puli

Puli launched on January 14th, 2022. Puli’s total supply is 99,895,670 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,993,253 tokens. Puli’s official message board is www.instagram.com/puli_inu. The Reddit community for Puli is https://reddit.com/r/puli_token/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Puli’s official Twitter account is @puli_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Puli’s official website is pulitoken.net.

Puli Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Puli (PULI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Puli has a current supply of 99,895,670 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Puli is 0.01136239 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $235,568.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pulitoken.net/.”

