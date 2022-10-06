Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) CEO Kevin Patrick Danahy Buys 6,500 Shares

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Patrick Danahy purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLSE stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $24.58.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Pulse Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,866.34% and a negative return on equity of 186.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39,981 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39,645 shares in the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

