Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) CEO Kevin Patrick Danahy Buys 6,500 Shares

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Patrick Danahy purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of PLSE stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $24.58.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Pulse Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,866.34% and a negative return on equity of 186.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
