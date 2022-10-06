Pylon Eco Token (PETN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $666,756.00

Pylon Eco Token (PETN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Pylon Eco Token has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Pylon Eco Token has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $666,756.00 worth of Pylon Eco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Eco Token token can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00002233 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pylon Eco Token

PETN is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. Pylon Eco Token’s total supply is 98,213,403 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,341,337 tokens. Pylon Eco Token’s official Twitter account is @pylonecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pylon Eco Token’s official website is www.pylontoken.com. Pylon Eco Token’s official message board is blog.pylontoken.com.

Buying and Selling Pylon Eco Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Eco Token (PETN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Pylon Eco Token has a current supply of 98,213,403 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pylon Eco Token is 0.45292686 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $586,945.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pylontoken.com.”

