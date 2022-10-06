PYRAMIDWALK (PYRA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31,436.00

PYRAMIDWALK (PYRA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One PYRAMIDWALK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PYRAMIDWALK has a market cap of $494,154.56 and $31,436.00 worth of PYRAMIDWALK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PYRAMIDWALK has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006489 BTC.

PYRAMIDWALK Profile

PYRAMIDWALK’s launch date was February 28th, 2022. PYRAMIDWALK’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,999,999 tokens. PYRAMIDWALK’s official website is pyramidwalk.com. PYRAMIDWALK’s official Twitter account is @pyramid_eco.

Buying and Selling PYRAMIDWALK

According to CryptoCompare, “PYRAMIDWALK (PYRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PYRAMIDWALK has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PYRAMIDWALK is 0.0020029 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $127.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pyramidwalk.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PYRAMIDWALK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PYRAMIDWALK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PYRAMIDWALK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

