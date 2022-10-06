Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Issued By William Blair

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Sealed Air in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.28. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Emile Z. Chammas purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,257,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sealed Air news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.