Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Lowered by Analyst

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Summit Materials in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Summit Materials’ current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Summit Materials stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $41.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $631.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.45 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

