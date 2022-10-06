QoWatt Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37,092.00 (QWT)

QoWatt (QWT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. QoWatt has a market cap of $2.26 million and $37,092.00 worth of QoWatt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QoWatt token can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QoWatt has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QoWatt alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

QoWatt Profile

QoWatt’s genesis date was September 28th, 2021. QoWatt’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,256,600 tokens. QoWatt’s official Twitter account is @qowatt_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QoWatt is qowatt.network.

Buying and Selling QoWatt

According to CryptoCompare, “QoWatt (QWT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. QoWatt has a current supply of 444,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QoWatt is 0.01770023 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13,438.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qowatt.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QoWatt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QoWatt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QoWatt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QoWatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QoWatt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.