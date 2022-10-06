Quadency (QUAD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $786,710.24

Quadency (QUAD) traded down 28.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Quadency token can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quadency has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Quadency has a total market cap of $786,710.24 and $27,758.00 worth of Quadency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Quadency Profile

Quadency launched on October 18th, 2018. Quadency’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Quadency is https://reddit.com/r/quadency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quadency’s official website is quadency.com. Quadency’s official Twitter account is @quadency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quadency

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadency (QUAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quadency has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quadency is 0.01876638 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $203.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quadency.com/.”

