QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) versus Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Head to Head Review

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) and QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ondas and QUALCOMM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ondas 0 0 0 0 N/A QUALCOMM 0 9 13 1 2.65

QUALCOMM has a consensus price target of $193.29, indicating a potential upside of 54.77%. Given QUALCOMM’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QUALCOMM is more favorable than Ondas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

24.2% of Ondas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of QUALCOMM shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Ondas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of QUALCOMM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Ondas has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QUALCOMM has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ondas and QUALCOMM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ondas $2.91 million 56.89 -$15.02 million ($0.74) -5.24 QUALCOMM $33.57 billion 4.18 $9.04 billion $11.29 11.06

QUALCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than Ondas. Ondas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QUALCOMM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ondas and QUALCOMM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ondas -1,630.89% -27.92% -25.60% QUALCOMM 30.52% 95.77% 27.66%

Summary

QUALCOMM beats Ondas on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Scout Drone, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the ScoutBase, a ruggedized base station for housing, charging, data processing, and cloud transfer; and ScoutView, an American robotics analytics and user interface software package. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, and critical infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA,LTE and/or OFDMA-based 5G standards and their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including 5G, artificial intelligence, automotive, consumer, enterprise, cloud, and IoT, and investment for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications, new industries, and applications. It also provides development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. QUALCOMM Incorporated was incorpotared in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

