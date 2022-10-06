Qube Crypto Space (QUBE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $246,103.00

Qube Crypto Space (QUBE) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. Qube Crypto Space has a total market capitalization of $133,717.62 and approximately $246,103.00 worth of Qube Crypto Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qube Crypto Space has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One Qube Crypto Space token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00145741 BTC.

Qube Crypto Space Profile

Qube Crypto Space was first traded on September 23rd, 2021. Qube Crypto Space’s total supply is 933,170,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,731,059 tokens. Qube Crypto Space’s official Twitter account is @qubecryptospace. Qube Crypto Space’s official message board is medium.com/@qubecryptospace. The Reddit community for Qube Crypto Space is https://reddit.com/r/qube_cc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qube Crypto Space is www.theqube.cc.

Qube Crypto Space Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qube Crypto Space (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qube Crypto Space has a current supply of 933,170,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qube Crypto Space is 0.00101025 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $356.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.theqube.cc/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qube Crypto Space directly using U.S. dollars.

