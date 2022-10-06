Radar Price Hits $0.0285 on Major Exchanges (RADAR)

Radar (RADAR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Radar token can now be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. Radar has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $33,065.00 worth of Radar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radar has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Radar

Radar (CRYPTO:RADAR) is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Radar’s total supply is 85,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,941,069 tokens. Radar’s official website is radar.global. Radar’s official Twitter account is @radarprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radar’s official message board is radar.blog.

Radar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radar (RADAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Radar has a current supply of 85,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Radar is 0.02506394 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,257.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://radar.global/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radar using one of the exchanges listed above.

