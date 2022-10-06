Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives $28.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Radian Group to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,843,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 202.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,335 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 61.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Radian Group has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $24.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 56.45% and a return on equity of 19.83%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

