Radiant Capital 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $113,786.00 (RDNT)

Radiant Capital (RDNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Radiant Capital has a total market capitalization of $831,716.53 and approximately $113,786.00 worth of Radiant Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radiant Capital token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Radiant Capital has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radiant Capital Profile

Radiant Capital’s total supply is 51,522,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,459,967 tokens. The official website for Radiant Capital is radiant.capital. Radiant Capital’s official Twitter account is @rdntcapital and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radiant Capital Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radiant Capital (RDNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Radiant Capital has a current supply of 51,522,981 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Radiant Capital is 0.02850106 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $61,053.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://radiant.capital/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radiant Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radiant Capital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radiant Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

