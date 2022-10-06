RankerDAO Price Reaches $0.0053 on Top Exchanges (RANKER)

RankerDAO (RANKER) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One RankerDAO token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RankerDAO has a market cap of $155,995.35 and approximately $87,781.00 worth of RankerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RankerDAO has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RankerDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00145741 BTC.

RankerDAO Profile

RankerDAO’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. RankerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,600,000 tokens. RankerDAO’s official Twitter account is @rankerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. RankerDAO’s official website is rankerdao.com.

Buying and Selling RankerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “RankerDAO (RANKER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. RankerDAO has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RankerDAO is 0.00516794 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $181,484.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rankerdao.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RankerDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RankerDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RankerDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RankerDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RankerDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.