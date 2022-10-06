Raptor Finance Price Hits $0.0001 (RPTR)

Raptor Finance (RPTR) traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Raptor Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Raptor Finance has a market cap of $65,973.98 and $12,253.00 worth of Raptor Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raptor Finance has traded up 43,919,719.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raptor Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145783 BTC.

Raptor Finance Token Profile

Raptor Finance was first traded on January 11th, 2021. Raptor Finance’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,082,569 tokens. Raptor Finance’s official Twitter account is @raptor_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raptor Finance is raptorswap.com. The Reddit community for Raptor Finance is https://reddit.com/r/RaptorToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Raptor Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Raptor Finance (RPTR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Raptor Finance has a current supply of 650,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Raptor Finance is 0.00014353 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://raptorswap.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raptor Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raptor Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raptor Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raptor Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raptor Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.