Raptoreum (RTM) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Raptoreum has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raptoreum has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $19,395.00 worth of Raptoreum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raptoreum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00016858 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000453 BTC.

About Raptoreum

Raptoreum (RTM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Raptoreum’s total supply is 845,287,880 coins and its circulating supply is 2,067,637,880 coins. Raptoreum’s official Twitter account is @raptoreum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Raptoreum is https://reddit.com/r/raptoreum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raptoreum’s official website is www.raptoreum.com. Raptoreum’s official message board is blog.raptoreum.com.

Raptoreum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raptoreum (RTM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Raptoreum has a current supply of 845,287,880 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Raptoreum is 0.00229288 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $24,044.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.raptoreum.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raptoreum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raptoreum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raptoreum using one of the exchanges listed above.

