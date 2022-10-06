RatBoy BSC (WENTXN) One Day Volume Tops $126,173.00

RatBoy BSC (WENTXN) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. RatBoy BSC has a total market cap of $612,090.04 and approximately $126,173.00 worth of RatBoy BSC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RatBoy BSC token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, RatBoy BSC has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RatBoy BSC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006481 BTC.

RatBoy BSC Token Profile

RatBoy BSC launched on August 27th, 2022. RatBoy BSC’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,353,391 tokens. The official website for RatBoy BSC is ratboybsc.com. RatBoy BSC’s official Twitter account is @ratboybsc.

Buying and Selling RatBoy BSC

According to CryptoCompare, “RatBoy BSC (WENTXN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RatBoy BSC has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RatBoy BSC is 0.00662404 USD and is up 4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13,566.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ratboybsc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RatBoy BSC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RatBoy BSC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RatBoy BSC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RatBoy BSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RatBoy BSC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.