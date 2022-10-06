Ratio Finance (RATIO) Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Ratio Finance has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Ratio Finance has a total market cap of $725,499.26 and approximately $140,578.00 worth of Ratio Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ratio Finance token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001717 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ratio Finance alerts:

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $136.59 or 0.00679737 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007882 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010802 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ratio Finance Profile

Ratio Finance (RATIO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2022. Ratio Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,467 tokens. Ratio Finance’s official message board is medium.com/ratio-finance. Ratio Finance’s official Twitter account is @ratiofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ratio Finance is ratio.finance.

Ratio Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratio Finance (RATIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Ratio Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ratio Finance is 0.34066785 USD and is down -8.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $52,808.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ratio.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratio Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratio Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ratio Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ratio Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ratio Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.