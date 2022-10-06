RATSCOIN TEAM DAO (RATSDAO) Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last Week

RATSCOIN TEAM DAO (RATSDAO) traded down 36.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One RATSCOIN TEAM DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. RATSCOIN TEAM DAO has a market capitalization of $32,192.23 and $10,754.00 worth of RATSCOIN TEAM DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RATSCOIN TEAM DAO has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RATSCOIN TEAM DAO

RATSCOIN TEAM DAO was first traded on July 11th, 2022. RATSCOIN TEAM DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. RATSCOIN TEAM DAO’s official website is ratscoin.io. RATSCOIN TEAM DAO’s official Twitter account is @ratscoinx1000 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RATSCOIN TEAM DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “RATSCOIN TEAM DAO (RATSDAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RATSCOIN TEAM DAO has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RATSCOIN TEAM DAO is 0.00033831 USD and is down -5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $791.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ratscoin.io/.”

