Ravendex (RAVE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $164,211.92

Ravendex (RAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Ravendex has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Ravendex has a market cap of $164,211.92 and $18,315.00 worth of Ravendex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravendex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

Ravendex was first traded on September 19th, 2021. Ravendex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ravendex is ravendex.medium.com. The Reddit community for Ravendex is https://reddit.com/r/ravendex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ravendex is ravendex.io. Ravendex’s official Twitter account is @ravendexlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravendex (RAVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. Ravendex has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ravendex is 0.00014202 USD and is down -7.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $11.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ravendex.io/.”

