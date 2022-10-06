RavenMoon Price Down 82% This Week (RVM)

RavenMoon (RVM) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. RavenMoon has a total market capitalization of $32,061.79 and $8,592.00 worth of RavenMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RavenMoon token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RavenMoon has traded 82% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145713 BTC.

RavenMoon Profile

RavenMoon launched on August 24th, 2022. RavenMoon’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,177,750 tokens. RavenMoon’s official Twitter account is @ravenmoonrvm and its Facebook page is accessible here. RavenMoon’s official website is ravenmoon.net.

Buying and Selling RavenMoon

According to CryptoCompare, “RavenMoon (RVM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RavenMoon has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RavenMoon is 0.00036645 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ravenmoon.net.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RavenMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RavenMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RavenMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

