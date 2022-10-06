Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.40. 13,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,026,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.
Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.57.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RETA. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
