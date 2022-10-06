reBaked Trading 9.3% Lower This Week (BAKED)

reBaked (BAKED) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. reBaked has a total market cap of $262,720.00 and $41,688.00 worth of reBaked was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reBaked token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, reBaked has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

reBaked Token Profile

reBaked launched on June 6th, 2021. reBaked’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens. reBaked’s official message board is medium.com/rebakedinc. reBaked’s official Twitter account is @rebaked_dao. The official website for reBaked is rebaked.com.

Buying and Selling reBaked

According to CryptoCompare, “reBaked (BAKED) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. reBaked has a current supply of 0. The last known price of reBaked is 0.00331127 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $20,894.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://rebaked.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reBaked directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reBaked should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reBaked using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

