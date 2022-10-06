Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) PT Lowered to GBX 8,900 at Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 9,500 ($114.79) to GBX 8,900 ($107.54) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RBGLY. UBS Group increased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($101.50) to GBX 8,700 ($105.12) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8,037.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $13.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.1596 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

