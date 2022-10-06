Red Floki Tops 24 Hour Volume of $33,802.00 (REDFLOKI)

Red Floki (REDFLOKI) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. Red Floki has a market capitalization of $40,893.96 and approximately $33,802.00 worth of Red Floki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Red Floki has traded 84.6% lower against the US dollar. One Red Floki token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

Red Floki Profile

Red Floki’s genesis date was October 12th, 2021. Red Floki’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Red Floki is redfloki.com. Red Floki’s official Twitter account is @red_floki and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Red Floki Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Red Floki (REDFLOKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Red Floki has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Red Floki is 0 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $11.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://redfloki.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Floki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Floki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Floki using one of the exchanges listed above.

